Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Finance of America Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Finance of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

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Finance of America Companies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Finance of America Companies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Urban Holdings L.L.C. Bto sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,200,134 shares of company stock worth $32,067,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Finance of America Companies by 183.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Finance of America Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Finance of America Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

Further Reading

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