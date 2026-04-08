Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,785 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 276.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,420.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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