Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $718.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.27 and a 52-week high of $789.81.

More Caterpillar News

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.