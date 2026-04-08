Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $10.84. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $11.7610, with a volume of 2,409,999 shares changing hands.
Key Atlas Energy Solutions News
Here are the key news stories impacting Atlas Energy Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on AESI, supporting bullish investor views that the company’s operating outlook or valuation still merits upside. Stephens Remains a Buy on Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)
- Neutral Sentiment: Context pieces and earnings commentary compare AESI’s Q4 results to peers — useful for longer?term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Unpacking Q4 Earnings: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) In The Context Of Other Oilfield Services Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: The company priced an upsized private placement of convertible senior notes totaling $390M due 2031 at a 0.50% coupon — investors are selling on dilution concerns and potential share issuance if conversions occur. The low coupon reduces near?term cash interest burden, but the size and convertibility are the main negative for the stock. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $390 Million Private Placement of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031
- Negative Sentiment: Initial offering news and subsequent market coverage drove intraday selling and headlines that AESI shares were trading lower; several outlets flagged the convertible-debt news as the trigger. Why Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an underweight/sell view on AESI (while raising its price target modestly to $12), which reinforces downside sentiment among institutional sellers even though the PT change is small. Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.91.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 127,502 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,219,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 211,203 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 934,114 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 316,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
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