Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $10.84. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $11.7610, with a volume of 2,409,999 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.91.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 127,502 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,219,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 211,203 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after buying an additional 934,114 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 316,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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