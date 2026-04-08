Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.08. Acerinox shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 130 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ANIOY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Acerinox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

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Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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