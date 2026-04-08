Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,696 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $73,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,950,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,267 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,754.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 707,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 682,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616,905 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,885,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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