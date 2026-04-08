142,810 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Purchased by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,753,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,517 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,406 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,629,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,639,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,252,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,652 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 455,065 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.