Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.22. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,973.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

DNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Dianthus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 114,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $9,492,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,468.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 314,797 shares of company stock worth $25,825,163 in the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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