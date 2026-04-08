Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

MTUM opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $178.11 and a twelve month high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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