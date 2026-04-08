Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 165,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 56,175 shares.The stock last traded at $29.23 and had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Omron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omron

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omron Company Profile

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Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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