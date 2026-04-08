Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and commercializes immunotherapy products for pancreatic cancer; and combinatorial immunotherapeutic products for the treatment cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin of G and E class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.