Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.09.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.03. 1,200,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,347. The firm has a market cap of C$35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$64.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.99.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.66%.The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

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Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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