Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 875, with a volume of 19024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877.50.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 877.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 892.27. The stock has a market cap of £142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

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Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 EPS for the current year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

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