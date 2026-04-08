JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,372,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 968,960 shares.The stock last traded at $53.65 and had previously closed at $53.65.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.

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JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,235,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,973,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,568,000.

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The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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