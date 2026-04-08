JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,372,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 968,960 shares.The stock last traded at $53.65 and had previously closed at $53.65.
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19.
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Active Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
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