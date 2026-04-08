Top Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, and VS MEDIA are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms, content-sharing apps, or related digital advertising and engagement services. Investors evaluate them mainly by user growth, engagement, ad revenue and monetization strategies, while weighing risks from regulation, privacy issues and fast-changing consumer trends that can drive high growth — and high volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

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Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

VS MEDIA (VSME)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSME

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