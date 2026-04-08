Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.10.

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Medtronic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Medtronic Profile

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Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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