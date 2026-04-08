Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,510,615,000 after buying an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.71.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $377.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.23 and a 200 day moving average of $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 91,623 shares worth $35,053,508. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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