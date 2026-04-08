ProCore Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of ProCore Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

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