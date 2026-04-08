MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 8,357 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,063.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix News Summary

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12?month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high?profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full?year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad?free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low?risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash?return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price?target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near?term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi?million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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