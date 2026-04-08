Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,899 shares during the period. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 1.60% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $30,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

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