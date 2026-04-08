Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,820,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham maintained a Buy on Gilead and set a $170 price target, citing the Tubulis acquisition as a clear enhancement to Gilead’s oncology risk/reward profile. Read More.

Needham maintained a Buy on Gilead and set a $170 price target, citing the Tubulis acquisition as a clear enhancement to Gilead’s oncology risk/reward profile. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market research firms (Leerink coverage cited in media pieces) reiterated Outperform/positive views after the Tubulis deal, highlighting the acquisition’s fit with Gilead’s strategy to bulk up oncology capabilities. Read More.

Market research firms (Leerink coverage cited in media pieces) reiterated Outperform/positive views after the Tubulis deal, highlighting the acquisition’s fit with Gilead’s strategy to bulk up oncology capabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent press and company release confirm the terms: $3.15B upfront plus up to $1.85B in milestones, Tubulis to operate within Gilead post?close, and the transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 — materially expanding Gilead’s ADC pipeline. Read More.

Independent press and company release confirm the terms: $3.15B upfront plus up to $1.85B in milestones, Tubulis to operate within Gilead post?close, and the transaction expected to close in Q2 2026 — materially expanding Gilead’s ADC pipeline. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha transcript and other coverage point to broader strategic M&A activity (Tubulis plus other targets mentioned), signaling management is prioritizing pipeline replenishment — investors interpret this as a growth/reshaping move. Read More.

Seeking Alpha transcript and other coverage point to broader strategic M&A activity (Tubulis plus other targets mentioned), signaling management is prioritizing pipeline replenishment — investors interpret this as a growth/reshaping move. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC bumped its price target to $123 while keeping a “sector?perform” stance — a modest technical lift in coverage but the PT remains below current levels, reflecting mixed analyst conviction on near?term upside. Read More.

RBC bumped its price target to $123 while keeping a “sector?perform” stance — a modest technical lift in coverage but the PT remains below current levels, reflecting mixed analyst conviction on near?term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: PRNewswire noted EQT Life Sciences’ exit via the sale to Gilead, which validates deal execution and provides third?party confirmation of Tubulis’ strategic value — supportive but not a valuation catalyst by itself. Read More.

PRNewswire noted EQT Life Sciences’ exit via the sale to Gilead, which validates deal execution and provides third?party confirmation of Tubulis’ strategic value — supportive but not a valuation catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames the deal (and broader Q1 M&A push in pharma) as defensive — M&A “survival” moves can worry investors about near?term dilution, integration risk, and the contingency nature of milestone payments. This caution is tempering upside for some traders. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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