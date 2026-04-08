Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 argenex SE $ARGX

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of argenex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of argenex by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,278 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of argenex by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 158,476 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 320.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 169,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 133.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $765.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $769.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $813.94. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on argenex from $925.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on argenex from $1,317.00 to $1,247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on argenex

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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