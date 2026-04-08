Penney Financial LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Penney Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 7,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,438,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,366,000 after buying an additional 2,408,047 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,593,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,780 shares in the last quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,852,000 after acquiring an additional 643,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,230,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,324,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter.

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Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

See Also

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