Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE NVO opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.