Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE NVO opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.
Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.
More Novo Nordisk A/S News
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of higher?dose Wegovy (Wegovy HD) in the U.S. — Novo made a 7.2 mg Wegovy injection available nationwide, which should boost per?patient efficacy and help recover market share and pricing momentum in obesity treatments. Novo Nordisk launches higher-dose Wegovy in the United States
- Positive Sentiment: Oral Wegovy pill driving new patient demand — Reports indicate the Wegovy pill rollout is bringing new patients into GLP?1 treatment rather than merely converting injectable users, expanding addressable market and supporting longer?term revenue growth. Novo Nordisk’s explosive Wegovy pill launch draws a new wave of patients into GLP-1 weight loss treatment
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase programme — Novo continues executing a buyback (part of up to DKK 15bn over 12 months), which supports EPS and signals balance?sheet confidence. Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging that the weight?loss boom is “just beginning” — Management’s optimistic outlook supports growth expectations but may already be priced in. Novo Says Weight-Loss Boom Is Just Beginning
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and volatility analysis — Recent share moves have prompted fresh valuation reviews noting size and revenue scale; these analyses can temper investor enthusiasm if multiples look stretched. Assessing Novo Nordisk (CPSE:NOVO B) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Rival approvals and competition — Eli Lilly and others advancing oral obesity pills (e.g., Foundayo) increase competitive pressure on pricing and market share over time. How to Play Lilly Stock Post Oral Obesity Pill Foundayo’s Approval
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade citing GLP?1 pipeline risks — At least one sell?side critique highlights pipeline and execution risks that could weigh on the stock if clinical or regulatory setbacks emerge. Novo Nordisk: Downgrading To ‘Sell’ As GLP-1 Pipeline Faces Many Risks
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
Further Reading
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