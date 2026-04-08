Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.79 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

More Invesco QQQ News

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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