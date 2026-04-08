Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.79 and a 12 month high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI deals lifting tech sentiment — Broadcom’s landmark AI supply agreements with Google and Anthropic boosted confidence in AI revenue growth across the semiconductor and cloud ecosystem, supporting major QQQ constituents and helping cap downside in the ETF. Broadcom Surges 6% as AI Deals With Google and Anthropic Supercharge Revenue Visibility
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonal flows could support equities — April seasonality, stronger tax refunds and reported systematic flows (roughly $20B mentioned) are cited as upside drivers for broad US equities and ETFs, which can help prop up QQQ via inflows. April Seasonality Signals 1.5% S&P 500 Gain As $20 Billion Flows Build
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and volatility signals ambiguous — Analysts note “contained” volatility expectations ahead of an Iran ceasefire deadline, suggesting markets are pricing a limited immediate shock but uncertainty remains; that ambiguity tends to compress moves in QQQ short term. Barclays analysts see “contained” volatility as Iran ceasefire deadline approaches
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity suggests a big move is possible — Reports of institutional accumulation of QQQ options and “strangle” strategies indicate traders are positioning for a large swing; that raises near?term volatility risk but doesn’t indicate direction. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from BlackRock’s Nasdaq?100 ETF filing — BlackRock filed to launch an IQQ Nasdaq?100 ETF, which could siphon flows and market share from Invesco’s QQQ over time if launched and marketed aggressively. That is a direct structural risk to QQQ’s asset dominance. BlackRock Files to Challenge Invesco’s Nasdaq 100 ETF Monopoly
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tail?risk weighing on tech — Multiple pieces warn that Iran ceasefire uncertainty and related oil/refinery dynamics increase market risk appetite volatility; tech?heavy QQQ tends to be sensitive to risk?off flows during such episodes. Iran Defies Tuesday’s Deadline: Market Denial Won’t Last
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term sentiment swings reflected in premarket coverage — Market news services flagged QQQ trending lower in premarket trade earlier, reflecting short?term selling pressure and caution among ETF traders. Here’s Why the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Is Trending Lower Today, 4-7-2026
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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