HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

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HP Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. HP has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in HP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,494 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HP by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About HP

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HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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