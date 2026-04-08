Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $32.50 on Monday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company’s mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin’s retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin’s menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.