FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,211 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after buying an additional 690,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,622,000 after buying an additional 493,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,273,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,310,000 after buying an additional 201,202 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,038,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,911,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,248,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,327,000 after buying an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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