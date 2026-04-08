Zacks Research Downgrades DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Hold

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

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DHI Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE DHX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.26.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in DHI Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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