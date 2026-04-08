Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 386.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Chatterton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.22.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $930.08 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $988.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $973.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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