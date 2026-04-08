Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 55,000 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $312,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,203.14. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 10,173 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $64,903.74.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4%

LXEO stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXEO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

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Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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