Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 3,394 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $29,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,927.84. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $105,664.75.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $25,550.90.

On Monday, March 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,231 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $42,056.14.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $11,602.80.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,915 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $19,628.75.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $62,004.84.

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $11,682.12.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $40,283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $32,269,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $36,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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