Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Holdings Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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