BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Insider Philip Kurtz Sells 4,079 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kurtz sold 4,079 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $14,521.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.04. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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