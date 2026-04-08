PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.42 and last traded at GBX 0.42. Approximately 52,037,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 5,274,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36.

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

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