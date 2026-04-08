Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 39,354 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,354 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5586 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

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