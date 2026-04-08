Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and traded as low as $15.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 91,124 shares changing hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.
In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.