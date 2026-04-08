Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VB stock opened at $265.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average is $262.99. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $281.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

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