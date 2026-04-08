Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.98 Million in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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