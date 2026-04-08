Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price at $31.67

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.6667.

MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound Trading Up 2.7%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MediWound by 90.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 69.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 22.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.15.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 140.80%.The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

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