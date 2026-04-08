Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price at $31.67

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.6667.
MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.
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MediWound Trading Up 2.7%
Shares of MediWound stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.15.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 140.80%.The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.
The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.
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