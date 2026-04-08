Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.7230, with a volume of 2727886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 112,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 702.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.