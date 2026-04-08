Analyzing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) & Its Rivals

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare National Storage Affiliates Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 9.80% 5.81% 1.43% National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors 0.09% 1.35% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 1 12 0 0 1.92 National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors 2371 7974 8361 295 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.96%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $752.93 million $73.78 million 56.59 National Storage Affiliates Trust Competitors $1.58 billion $213.28 million 29.87

National Storage Affiliates Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 330.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out -29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust competitors beat National Storage Affiliates Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

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