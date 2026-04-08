Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUTKY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

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Outokumpu Price Performance

Outokumpu stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Outokumpu has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Outokumpu had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

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