Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – April 5th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Optoelectronics, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations, typically in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range (definitions vary by index and country). They generally offer a balance between growth potential and stability—more established than small caps but with higher growth prospects and somewhat more risk than large-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

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Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

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