Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEZL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

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Sezzle Stock Down 3.7%

SEZL opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sezzle will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $88,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,102.76. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,156,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,762 shares in the company, valued at $39,845,277.78. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sezzle by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

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Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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