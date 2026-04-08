Head to Head Review: Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) and Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC)

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energys Group and Brookfield Business”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Energys Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energys Group $9.46 million 1.81 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business $27.46 billion 0.10 -$26.00 million ($0.26) -126.56

Analyst Recommendations

Energys Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energys Group and Brookfield Business, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energys Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Business 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Energys Group and Brookfield Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energys Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business 1.41% 2.67% 0.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Business beats Energys Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energys Group

(Get Free Report)

We are an energy service company based in the United Kingdom with over 23 years of experience in deploying energy-saving technologies and services. We principally provide end-to-end customized solutions and services that involve retrofitting existing infrastructures to help public and private organizations reduce their CO2 emissions and save money. Our headquarters is located in the United Kingdom. We also have offices located in Hong Kong from which EGL(HK) conducts research and development and GAI and NVL engage in the procurement of lighting and other products, which are then sold to ECSL, our United Kingdom Operating Subsidiary. ECSL provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management primarily within the United Kingdom. AGL, CLL, LPL and PML hold real estate located in Hong Kong for investment purposes. Goji, which is 43% owned by EGHL, is engaged in the distribution of air purification solutions. ESL and HIC are currently dormant. Our principal executive office is in Billingshurst, West Sussex, United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Business

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Corporation focuses on healthcare, construction, and wastewater services in the United States, Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through three segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, and Industrials. The company operates 42 hospitals; offers construction services for office, residential, hospitality and leisure, social infrastructure, retail, and mixed-use properties; and provides nuclear technology services, such as fuel, maintenance services, engineering solutions, instrumentation and control systems, and manufactured components for nuclear power plants. It also engages in the collection, treatment, and distribution of water and wastewater to the residential and governmental customers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.