Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CDRE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Cadre Stock Down 4.4%

CDRE stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Cadre has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $48.76.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.94 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,017,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,535,024.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the first quarter valued at $230,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 24,275.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

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Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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