The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

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The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $289.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

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The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

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