Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

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Crown Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CCK opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Crown has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $830,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,539,033.12. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,734 shares of company stock worth $5,030,988. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

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Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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