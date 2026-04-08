Brokerages Set eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target at $57.94

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.1250.

ETOR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eToro Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eToro Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETOR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,816,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,392,000.

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. eToro Group has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter.

About eToro Group

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eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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